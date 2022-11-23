Video
Media pursue diplomats to speak on BD's internal affairs: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

SYLHET, Nov 22: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said diplomats stationed in Dhaka should not be given the scope to speak on Bangladesh's internal affairs - noting that the blame goes to everyone, especially the media.
"Blame goes to everyone. We have given them the scope. We should not give them such scope," he told reporters at a Sylhet event, criticising the role of Bangladeshi media.
Momen said that diplomats come for a particular period to improve their countries' relations with Bangladesh; they do not come here to give negative messages.
The foreign minister said that some diplomats told him they do not want to speak on Bangladesh's internal issues but local media persistently pursues them for opinions.
"In other countries, the media does not ask foreigners questions on internal affairs," he added.
Referring to media, Momen said, "People who are not your family members do not know about your family affairs. But you are asking      foreigners questions regarding your home affairs. It's a matter of shame too."
On Monday, the foreign minister reiterated his call to diplomats stationed in Dhaka to follow diplomatic norms.
Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country and they should remember it, Momen said, adding that this culture of diplomats getting involved in the country's internal affairs must change today or tomorrow.
Momen said the diplomats stationed here know the code of conduct and Bangladesh expects they would follow that.
"We are no longer a colony, they (some diplomats) should remember that," he added.
Responding to a question on the two death-row convicts who were whisked away from the premises of a Dhaka court, Momen said it is unfortunate but it is an "accident", and such "accidents happen in other countries too."    -UNB


