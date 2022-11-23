

Create your own identity at nat'l, int'l level: President at NDC

"I hope the graduates of this prestigious course would be able to make significant contributions to their respective fields," Hamid said.

Hamid said this while the graduates of the NDC and AFW course-2022 paid a courtesy call on him at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Mentioning Bangladesh as a fast growing emerging economy in this region, President Hamid said Bangladesh achieved

success in attaining high GDP growth over the years despite multiple hurdles and also achieved tremendous success in the socio-economic development under able and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being inspired by the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh is now marching on the highway of development as the government has taken up specific and integrated programmes to accomplish its goals in order to be an active partner in the world economic community, he also said.

Congratulating all course members for their successful completion of the courses here, the President said, "You gathered valuable professional knowledge during your stay at NDC and you have added a wide spectrum of knowledge and experience from here."

Saying 'Bangladesh believes in peace and tranquility,' Hamid said, adding, " I am proud to say that our armed forces and law enforcement personnel have been playing a very significant role in upholding world peace and harmony by projecting mutual respect and professional excellence."

Noting that the present world is making great leaps in terms of innovation, change and progress, the president reiterated that Bangladesh would relentlessly pursue its vision of establishing and maintaining friendly relations with all countries of the world as envisioned in the foreign policy of the Father of the Nation.

The issue of national security has become equally important along with national development. The President, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said it is important for the officials engaged in state administration and national security to impart and apply knowledge of economic emancipation, national development and national security simultaneously."

The president also said it is the expectation that a sense of empathy and appreciation for Bangladesh has also grown in the hearts of the graduates during the stay here would help the participants to act as our goodwill ambassadors at their respective positions.

Some 32 participants of 17 countries from some countries of Asia, Africa and Europe took part in the courses, which is aimed to prepare selected senior officers of the armed forces, the civil services and the allied countries for taking higher responsibility in the direction and management of national security and development

Commandant of National Defence College Lt General Akbar Hossain, senior civil and military officials, and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban, among others, were present on the occasion. -UNB















President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday asked the graduates of National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC) to create their own identity at national and international level by making significant contributions to their respective fields."I hope the graduates of this prestigious course would be able to make significant contributions to their respective fields," Hamid said.Hamid said this while the graduates of the NDC and AFW course-2022 paid a courtesy call on him at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.Mentioning Bangladesh as a fast growing emerging economy in this region, President Hamid said Bangladesh achievedsuccess in attaining high GDP growth over the years despite multiple hurdles and also achieved tremendous success in the socio-economic development under able and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being inspired by the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Bangladesh is now marching on the highway of development as the government has taken up specific and integrated programmes to accomplish its goals in order to be an active partner in the world economic community, he also said.Congratulating all course members for their successful completion of the courses here, the President said, "You gathered valuable professional knowledge during your stay at NDC and you have added a wide spectrum of knowledge and experience from here."Saying 'Bangladesh believes in peace and tranquility,' Hamid said, adding, " I am proud to say that our armed forces and law enforcement personnel have been playing a very significant role in upholding world peace and harmony by projecting mutual respect and professional excellence."Noting that the present world is making great leaps in terms of innovation, change and progress, the president reiterated that Bangladesh would relentlessly pursue its vision of establishing and maintaining friendly relations with all countries of the world as envisioned in the foreign policy of the Father of the Nation.The issue of national security has become equally important along with national development. The President, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said it is important for the officials engaged in state administration and national security to impart and apply knowledge of economic emancipation, national development and national security simultaneously."The president also said it is the expectation that a sense of empathy and appreciation for Bangladesh has also grown in the hearts of the graduates during the stay here would help the participants to act as our goodwill ambassadors at their respective positions.Some 32 participants of 17 countries from some countries of Asia, Africa and Europe took part in the courses, which is aimed to prepare selected senior officers of the armed forces, the civil services and the allied countries for taking higher responsibility in the direction and management of national security and developmentCommandant of National Defence College Lt General Akbar Hossain, senior civil and military officials, and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban, among others, were present on the occasion. -UNB