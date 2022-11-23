Padma, Meghna divisions soon

Finally, the two new divisions - the Padma and the Meghna - are being constituted one year ahead of the national elections to be held in December this year or first half of the January next year.

To form the new divisions the Padma comprising the districts of Faridpur, Rajbari, Gopalhanj, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Magura and the Meghna comprising the districts of Cumilla, Chandpr, Narsingdi, Noakhali, Feni and Laksmipur, the meeting of the National Implementation Committee on Administrative Reforms (NICAR) will be on Sunday (November 27) for its approval.

The Cabinet Division has called the meeting of NICAR to be held with its head Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. On the same day, the Prime Minister would also hold another meeting with the secretaries, which is known as 'Secretarial Committee Meeting'.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at Tejgaon in Dhaka, according to the notice served on Monday. The members - some of the senior and relevant ministers and senior officials including the Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary to the PM - of NICAR will join the meeting.

The issues of forming the two new divisions and some other administrative units were included in the agenda of the meeting.

Usually, the issues of forming new divisions, districts, upazilas, police stations (Thana), city corporations and municipalities are placed in the meeting of NICAR for its final approval.

With the inclusion of two new divisions, which are being formed in accordance with the PM's commitment, the number of divisions will rise at 10. The existing divisions are- Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Earlier, the PM has given announcement of forming two new divisions at Faridpur and Cumilla. However, she was not agreed to name the new divisions according to the district names. She gave announcement to name the divisions with the name of two renowned rivers Padma and Meghna.

According to the notice, the meeting will also decide on constituting a new police station with the name of 'Jhaudia Thana'. The Jhaudia Thana will be formed shifting the existing Kushtia Islamic University Thana at Jhaudia area while a police camp will be established in the Islamic University campus.

The meeting will decide about forming a new municipality in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila headquarters.

According to the notice, the proposal of excluding the Kajla union and disputed part of Boail union of Sariakandi upazila from Bogura district and inclusion in the Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur and extension of the Nandail municipality would be placed in the NICAR meeting.









