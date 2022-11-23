Video
Home Back Page

JP continues to protest court ban on GM Quader

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Central leaders of Jatiya Party on Tuesday said that no conspiracy could silence the party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader.
They said this at a protest rally held in Dhaka, asserting that JP Chairman GM Quader would continue to speak for people's rights as he did earlier.
The JP Dhaka north and south units organised the event in front of its Kakrail central office protesting against the court order that prevented the party chair from taking part in the party programmes.
A Dhaka district court last week upheld an order that asked GM Quader to refrain from taking part in party activities.
Joint District judge Masudul Haque passed the order scrapping a plea of Quader that challenged the earlier directive.
The court also set November 30 for submission of reply in writing by GM Quader and for holding further hearing on the matter.

Earlier, JP suspended central leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha field the case against GM Quader with the Dhaka joint district judge court.
JP Dhaka south president and co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla who chaired the rally said that no conspiracy could stop GM Quader's voice, and the party would take part in the next general elections unilaterally.
JP Dhaka city north convener Shariful Islam Sentu demanded withdrawal of baseless case field against GM Quader.
The leaders and activists of the party will remain in the streets unless the case field against GM Quader is withdrawn, he said.
Central leaders of the party Sherifa Quader, Sahidur Rahman Tepa, SM Abdul Mannan, Mir Abdus Sabur and others spoke at the rally.


