BNP’s ‘Oust the govt movement’ starts from Dec 10: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally at Naya Paltan in the city protesting against the death of Md Noyon, vice president of Sonarampur Union Chhatra Dal unit in Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday, "BNP will start one point movement to overthrow the government from December 10."
Speaking at a protest rally in front of the BNP Nayapaltan Party office he said, "According to the constitution the government is illegal. This government deceives people by distorting information. They torture and kill BNP leaders and activities as well as general people of the country."
He alleged police opened fire and killed Narsingdhi, Sonarampur Union BNP Chhatra Dal Vice President Nayan Mia on the instruction of the  highest authority of the Awami League government.
Fakhrul said, "Government cannot stop our movement by oppressing and killing our leaders and activities. We will hold our Dhaka divisional rally in front of our Paltan office. On that day we will announce our one point movement to oust the Awami League government."
On Tuesday Fakhrul while speaking to journalists after visiting the house of sick former MP Rumana Mahmud, wife of BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, at Asad Gate in the city, said, "Escape of the militants, thefts, robberies, and extra judicial killings across the country proves lack of good governance in the country."
The BNP leader said the neighbouring countries like India, Nepal, and Pakistan have many problems, but they are holding inclusive and acceptable elections and their political parties have confidence in their electoral system and processes.
"There is an election atmosphere even in Pakistan.  Unfortunately, we couldn't do that.  Awami League has created this crisis to perpetuate power," Fakhrul bemoaned.
He accused the government establishing a reign of terror across the country to hang on to power. "Awami League can't sustain in power without resorting to terrorism. They can't tolerate their opponents and they want to eliminate their opponents through terror acts.  They cannot rule without terror and- this is their old habit." About the militant snatching incident in the capital, the BNP leader said it has exposed the 'state of Awami League's weak governance.
"We see thieves, thefts, hooliganism, and clashes everywhere.  They are (police) doing so many things and they shot a day labourer. But how did the militants disappear under their nose."


