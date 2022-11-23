Video
If there was a law against lying, BNP politics would have stopped: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the Lakshmipur district Awami League triennial conference at Lakshmipur Stadium on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the Lakshmipur district Awami League triennial conference at Lakshmipur Stadium on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said if there was a law against lying, then the politics of BNP would have stopped. He said, "Fakhrul is lying. There is honey in his mouth and poison in his heart."
"Militancy was created during their tenure. Shaykh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai were created during their time. The reliable address of militancy is BNP. The movement of BNP will be played and we will play against lies," he added.
He said these at the opening speech at the tri-annual conference of Laxmipur district AL. After 7 years and 8 months, the conference was organized at the district stadium.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said BNP is spreading false information about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Prime Minister is said to have predicted famine in the country, Quader quoted Fakhrul as saying. "The Prime Minister did not say such a thing. She asked the world leaders to be careful in the global situation. But the Prime Minister did not say that there will be a famine in Bangladesh," he added.
Quader also said, "We have 36 billion dollars in reserves. There is a provision for six months. A three month reserve is enough to run a country."
"The country is safe and the people of the country are safe under her leadership. So we need Sheikh Hasina government for another term," he added.
AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim was chief guest at the conference while district AL President Golam Faruk Pinku chaired the meeting.
AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridun Nahar Laily, Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Harun-ur-Rashid, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi also spoke as special guests while AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif was the main speaker in the conference.
District AL General Secretary Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan conducted the conference.


