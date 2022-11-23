Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 22: Former BNP lawmaker Adv Nadim Mostafa was arrested from his house in Pathanpara area in Rajshahi city on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Rajshahi police ABM Masud Hossain said the former BNP leader was arrested in a murder case as he is an warranted accused in the case.

A team of DB police nabbed Nadim Mostafa, also the former president of Rajshahi district BNP, from his residence at noon.

Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayed said a man named Mojir Uddin was killed on January 5 in 2015. Nadim, was granted six-week anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case. But he didn't surrender with the lower court despite the HC order. Police, however, arrested Nadim in that case.





