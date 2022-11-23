Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Wanted In Murder Case

Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 22:  Former BNP lawmaker Adv Nadim Mostafa was arrested from his house in Pathanpara area in Rajshahi city on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Rajshahi police ABM Masud Hossain said the former BNP leader was arrested in a murder case as he is an warranted accused in the case.
A team of DB police nabbed Nadim Mostafa, also the former president of Rajshahi district BNP, from his residence at noon.
Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayed said a man named Mojir Uddin was killed on January 5 in 2015. Nadim, was granted six-week anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case. But he didn't surrender with the lower court despite the HC order.   Police, however, arrested Nadim in that case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JP continues to protest court ban on GM Quader
BNP’s ‘Oust the govt movement’ starts from Dec 10: Fakhrul
If there was a law against lying, BNP politics would have stopped: Quader
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Hearing on blogger Nazimuddin murder case deferred
2.6m MT of pollutant wastes fall into Bay of Bengal a year: Study
No need to relocate villagers to town if they get basic needs: Palak
Feasibility study proposal to build Ctg Metro Rail gets ECNEC’s  nod


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft