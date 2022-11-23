Hearing on blogger Nazimuddin murder case deferred

The hearing on framing charges against nine people including sacked Army Maj Zia in a case filed over the murder of blogger Nazimuddin Samad was deferred as three accused are on remand in connection with the two-death row convicts escape case.

Tuesday was fixed for hearing on framing charges in the sensational case.

Blogger Nazimuddin murder case's three accused namely Mozammel Hossain, Abdullah Jubaer and Arafat Rahman Siyam are also accused in newly filed case of the snatching of two death-row convicts from police custody on a Dhaka court premises on Sunday.

The three accused are now on remand in the snatching case.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal on Tuesday deferred the hearing on framing charges in the Blogger Nazimuddin murder case. The Judge fixed new date on January 16 to hear whether the charges will be framed or not in the case.









