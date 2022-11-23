2.6m MT of pollutant wastes fall into Bay of Bengal a year: Study

The Bay of Bengal is being polluted by rivers, as plastic wastes from different countries are entering the river of Bangladesh and it is getting mixed in the sea.

About 15,345 tonnes of single-use plastic enters the country's 18 transboundary rivers from India and Myanmar every day.

Of this, 2, 519 tonnes of plastic comes from India and 284 tonnes from Myanmar and about 2.6 million tonnes of pollutant wastes is deposited in the waters of the Bay of Bengal every year. This information has emerged in a study of Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO). The results of the research were published in a city hotel in the capital on Sunday. ESDO conducted the research in collaboration with the Pulgastic Solutions Fund and Gelgabal Alliance for Incineration Alternatives (GAY).

The Study aims to enhance regional cooperation to reduce the transboundary movement of hazardous plastic wastes and to consult with governments and regulators to make policy decisions in this regard.

The head of the research team, Dr Shahriar Hossain said that plastic wastes from India and Myanmar is coming into Mahananda, Dahuk, Karatoa, Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Surma, Kushiara, Ganges, Ichamati, Kalindi rivers and Brahmaputra and Naf rivers.

From December 2020 to July this year, 7,200 people from different regions of the country participated in this survey.

About 11, 700 types of pollutant wastes samples were collected from rivers in the transboundary and adjacent areas.

The list includes everything from soft drink bottles to dishes, cosmetics packaging and everyday dishes and jugs.

After using these plastics, they are thrown into various water bodies which later it falls into the Bay of Bengal as a river.

Dr Shahriar Hossain said, the main target of our campaign is the people about how this plastic is polluting the rivers of Bangladesh as another country and how to solve this problem is being worked on. The main objective of this study is to create awareness using this information. Chairman of the National River Protection Commission Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Chowdhury said that the rivers of Bangladesh are under threat.

Disposable polygastric is horrible, which never decomposes these plastics are responsible for the destruction of rivers.

The government must take appropriate steps in this regard.

Former Secretary Dr Mahfuzul Haque said that we have to discuss with the countries from which polgastic is floating, to get the right solution. Director General of the Department of Environmental Dr Abdul Hamid told the Daily Observer that this is not the problem of Bangladesh alone.

We are trying to convince the producers of polygastric products to take responsibility for their wastes management.










