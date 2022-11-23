No need to relocate villagers to town if they get basic needs: Palak

The project titled "Development of National ICT Infra-Network for Bangladesh Government Phase-III (Info-Sarker Phase-3)" implemented by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division of Bangladesh has been completed.

The closing ceremony of the project was held at the Sheraton Dhaka Hotel located in Banani of the capital on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen MP was the chief guest at the programme.

Momen said that Bangladesh government is committed to "Digital Bangladesh" and leveraging IT for achieving sustainable development goals, creating employment for all, and moving Bangladesh towards a developed economy. He also said that the development of National ICT Infra-Network for Bangladesh Government Phase-III (Info-Sarker Phase-3) project has taken the most important role to achieve Connecting Citizens pillar among the four pillars of Digital Bangladesh.

He said Union Digital Centre (UDC) entrepreneurs are providing two types of digital services -- one is public services such as parcha, passport application, NID, mutation, birth & death certificate, online tax return, etc., and the private services such as agent banking, mobile banking, e-commerce, remittance distribution, exam registration, photocopy, computer compose, etc. from 2600 union's Union Digital center.

State Minister for the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that Prime Minister declared her vision at last election that she wants to provide all the basic needs to the villagers. She declared my village my town vision. If we could provide our villagers, electricity, internet, modern road connectivity, education and health then no need to shift or relocate from village to town. If they can get all these 5 basic needs, they will be happy by sitting at their village.

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Li Jiming, the Senior Secretary of the ICT Division of Bangladesh N M Zeaul Alam PAA, the CEO (Secretary) of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Prime Minister's Office Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman and the Executive Director of BCC Ranajit Kumar were present as the special guests at the program. The Project Director (Grade-1: Additional Duties) of Info-Sarker Phase 3 Project Bikarna Kumar Ghosh delivered the welcome speech at the program. The Executive Director of BCC Ranajit Kumar gave a vote of thanks in the closing remarks. The Managing Director of CRIG Guo Wei and the CEO of Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Limited Pan Junfeng, spoke among others.











