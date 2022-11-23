Video
Feasibility study proposal to build Ctg Metro Rail gets ECNEC’s  nod

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: A proposal for conducting feasibility studies to build metro rail in Chattogram Port City on Tuesday got ECNEC approval from the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).
The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) is expected to  implement the project.
The proposal, "Transport Master plan and Preliminary Feasibility study for Urban Metro rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan area" was approved at ECNEC meeting at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and Secretaries of the concerned ministries attended the meeting.
The meeting over, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters that the proposal of holding feasibility study of the Tk 70 crore project was approved.
In March, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) experts  studied the project after feasibility study was done by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC). The Public Private Partnership Authority of Bangladesh reviewed the proposal presented by KOICA. In February, KOICA offered $5 million as grant for the feasibility study.
Earlier, two Chinese firms conducted the feasibility study for building metro rail in the port city.


