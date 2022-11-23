Wife hacked to death, husband injured by robbers in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 22: A woman was hacked to death and her husband injured as a gang of 'robbers' attacked them at their home in Barishal's Babuganj early Tuesday.

Victim Milon is members secretary of Dehorgoti Union BNP, a resident of Rakudia village. Neighbour Masum Majhi said Milon's two children came to him at 2:00am and informed that some armed 'robbers' entered their house and hacked their parents.

Later, Masum with some other rushed to Milon's house and found that their back door was open. Milon was found tied up and injured severely. His wife was found hacked and their house ransacked.

Babuganj Police Station OC Mahbubur Rahman said Milon's wife died at the scene. The body, bearing several injury marks, was sent to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue.









