Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia make 355-5 against England

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia make 355-5 against England

Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia make 355-5 against England

MELBOURNE, NOV 22: Travis Head belted 152 and David Warner 106 as Australia scored a formidable 355-5 in the third and final one-day international against England on Tuesday as they look to sweep the series.
The hosts lead 2-0 after a six-wicket victory in Adelaide then a 72-run win at Sydney, with England playing for pride on their return to the venue where they won the Twenty20 World Cup this month.
But after captain Jos Buttler, back after missing the Sydney game, won the toss and asked Australia to bat, they were dominated by the in-form openers in a rain-hit game reduced to 48 overs, which left England needing a DLS-adjusted target of 364 to win.
Head made his third one-day century and highest score, off 130 balls with 16 fours and four sixes, as he solidified his place at the top of the order after the retirement of Aaron Finch.
Warner built his 19th ODI ton off 97 balls and the pair's 269-run stand was the ninth highest opening partnership in 50-over cricket and the biggest at the MCG.
Worse for England, opener Phil Salt hit his head diving in the field and was unable to continue. Moeen Ali replaced him as a concussion substitute.
With conditions overcast and cool, the bowlers extracted early swing and Head survived a missed catch on four and being given out lbw on nine, which he successfully reviewed.
But he soon settled as he and Warner assumed full control. Head reached his second 50 of the series with a boundary off Sam Curran, shortly before they brought up their second 100-run partnership in three matches.
Rain interrupted play for 30 minutes but the pair resumed where they left off with Head racing to his century off 91 balls, bringing up the milestone with a four from Chris Woakes. Warner soon followed, crunching Stone to the ropes.
The partnership was finally broken by the persistent Stone, who bagged both Warner and Head in the same over and finished with 4-85 after removing Mitchell Marsh for 30 and Steve Smith for 21.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal must focus on World Cup, not Ronaldo: Dias
Grealish keeps promise to young fan with World Cup celebration
Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia make 355-5 against England
Bale to the rescue as Wales snatch US draw on World Cup return
Netherlands strike late to beat Senegal on World Cup return
Fazle Rabbi leads North Zone to cruising victory in BCL
Bashundhara emerge as group B champions
Third ODI shifted to Chattogram


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft