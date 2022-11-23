Fazle Rabbi leads North Zone to cruising victory in BCL

Fazle Rabbi continued his rich vein of form as he struck a brilliant 90 runs knock to guide BCB North Zone to a comfortable 61-run win over Islami Bank East Zone in the second round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day version at BKSP-3 ground on Tuesday.

This was North Zone's first victory in the tournament after suffering a 72-run defeat to South Zone in the first game. Meanwhile, East Zone won their first match against BCB Central Zone by 114 runs but stumbled in the second game.

Thanks to Fazle's 90, North Zone posted 216-8, a score that was proved to be enough as East Zone were bowled out for 155 in 44.3 overs.

Apart from Fazle Rabbi, Saifuddin was the other notable scorer with 44 while Rakibul Hasan and opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim made identical 18 runs.

Fazle Rabbi led the side to a moderate total after a poor start that saw North Zone losing openers cheaply before Captain Mahmudullah Riyad continued his bad patch with 9 runs.

Ashiqur Zaman, Mahedi Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja took two wickets apiece for East Zone.

Islami Bank East Zone, however, were undone surprisingly by the part time spin of Shamim Patwari who snapped up 3-25 to rip through the batting line up.

Ripon Mondol and Shafiqul Islam snared two wickets apiece to complement Shamim Patwari.

The highest runs came from the willow of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy who scored 47 while Yasir Ali, who hit a half-century in the previous match, made 41 runs. -BSS





















