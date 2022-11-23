Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara emerge as group B champions

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings emerged as group B champions in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football when they blanked Chittagong Abahani Limited by 2-0 goals in their last group B match held on Tuesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
The day's win saw, powerhouse Bashundhara maintained their all win record in the group phase matches with nine points from three matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited, who earlier confirmed their spot of quarterfinal, remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of outings.
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Dorielton and forward Rakib Hossain scored one goal each to secure Bashundhara victory on the day.
The match was locked goalless at the breather.
After the barren first half, Dorielton finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 75th minute. Two minutes later Rakib doubled the margin scoring the second goal for Bashundhara.
After that Chittagong Abahani Limited, however, tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with the defeat.
Bashundhara will play the second quarterfinal match against group A runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on November 26 at the same venue while group B runners-up Chittagong Abahani Limited will take on group A champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the tournament beating Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 14-0 goals, defeated AFC Uttara by 3-0 goals in their second group match.
While Chittagong Abahani Limited beat AFC Uttara by 2-1 goals in their opening group B match and blanked Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 4-0 goals in their second group match.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal must focus on World Cup, not Ronaldo: Dias
Grealish keeps promise to young fan with World Cup celebration
Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia make 355-5 against England
Bale to the rescue as Wales snatch US draw on World Cup return
Netherlands strike late to beat Senegal on World Cup return
Fazle Rabbi leads North Zone to cruising victory in BCL
Bashundhara emerge as group B champions
Third ODI shifted to Chattogram


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft