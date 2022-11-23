Bashundhara emerge as group B champions

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings emerged as group B champions in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football when they blanked Chittagong Abahani Limited by 2-0 goals in their last group B match held on Tuesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

The day's win saw, powerhouse Bashundhara maintained their all win record in the group phase matches with nine points from three matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited, who earlier confirmed their spot of quarterfinal, remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of outings.

In the day's match, Brazilian forward Dorielton and forward Rakib Hossain scored one goal each to secure Bashundhara victory on the day.

The match was locked goalless at the breather.

After the barren first half, Dorielton finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 75th minute. Two minutes later Rakib doubled the margin scoring the second goal for Bashundhara.

After that Chittagong Abahani Limited, however, tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with the defeat.

Bashundhara will play the second quarterfinal match against group A runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on November 26 at the same venue while group B runners-up Chittagong Abahani Limited will take on group A champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the tournament beating Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 14-0 goals, defeated AFC Uttara by 3-0 goals in their second group match.

While Chittagong Abahani Limited beat AFC Uttara by 2-1 goals in their opening group B match and blanked Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 4-0 goals in their second group match. -BSS











