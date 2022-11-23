Third ODI shifted to Chattogram

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) brought changes in the venues of the forthcoming home series against India.

The India cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 to play three ODIs and two Test matches. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was fixed to host all the One-dayers and the last Test match of the series. The BCB however, shifted the 3rd and the final ODI to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

According to the revised itinerary the first and the second ODIs will be held at SBNCS, Mirpur on December 4 and 7 respectively while the last match will take place on December 10. All the 50-over matches will be played under light starting at 12:00am (BST).

The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2, the first of which is scheduled to be held between December 14 and 18 at ZACS while the last match of the tour will be played from December 22 to December 26 at SBNCS.

The Bangladesh squad for both the ODI series is expected to announce by the last week of the month.












