Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India Tour of Bangladesh 2022

Third ODI shifted to Chattogram

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) brought changes in the venues of the forthcoming home series against India.
The India cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 to play three ODIs and two Test matches. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was fixed to host all the One-dayers and the last Test match of the series. The BCB however, shifted the 3rd and the final ODI to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
According to the revised itinerary the first and the second ODIs will be held at SBNCS, Mirpur on December 4 and 7 respectively while the last match will take place on December 10. All the 50-over matches will be played under light starting at 12:00am (BST).
The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2, the first of which is scheduled to be held between December 14 and 18 at ZACS while the last match of the tour will be played from December 22 to December 26 at SBNCS.
The Bangladesh squad for both the ODI series is expected to announce by the last week of the month.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal must focus on World Cup, not Ronaldo: Dias
Grealish keeps promise to young fan with World Cup celebration
Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia make 355-5 against England
Bale to the rescue as Wales snatch US draw on World Cup return
Netherlands strike late to beat Senegal on World Cup return
Fazle Rabbi leads North Zone to cruising victory in BCL
Bashundhara emerge as group B champions
Third ODI shifted to Chattogram


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft