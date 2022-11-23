Modric, Neuer, Lukaku, Ruiz ready to claim spotlight today

Luka Modric's Croatia is going to take on Morocco in today's match commencing at 4:00pm (BST), while European giant Germany and Asian Dragons Japan will lock horns at 7:00pm (BST). Even-Steven game between Belgium and Canada also will start at the same time but in a different venue as Spain and Costa Rica will meet in the last game of the day slated for 10pm (BST) to begin. The stars who can make big impacts today are discussed here.



Croatia vs Morocco

Luka Modric, Croatia

Captain Luka Modric is the complete package, a multi-talented midfielder with exquisite ball control, adept at winning possession and also a phenomenal distributor and finisher. Modric's many honours include winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2018.

Winger Ivan Perisic and Attacking midfielder Mario Pasalic have great chemistry with Modric to turn the game their way.



Romain Saiss, Morocco

Saiss featured 63 times for the national team since earning his first cap back in 2012. He has made the starting line-up 60 times and played his part in 35 shut-outs, a record that should fill the Morocco faithful with optimism.

The PSG player Achraf Hakimi, Fiorentina pass master Sofyan Amrabat and sharp scorer Sofiane Boufal can give Croatia a tough time in the middle.



Germany vs Japan

Manuel Neuer, Germany

German captain Manuel Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers of modern football, is heading into his fourth World Cup. Becoming Germany's first-choice keeper ahead of the 2010 finals, Neuer led the national to the World Cup 2014 triumph and won the Golden Glove award.

Another veteran Thomas Mller, who is also going to bid adieu to the international football after this World Cup is always a man for the big occasions in a Germany shirt. Joshua Kimmich is another crucial player for the four-time world champions.

Takumi Minamino, Japan

The Samurai Blue No-10 shirt holds a special place in Japanese football who scored in seven consecutive qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup. He produced a sparkling performance in Japan's 3-0 victory over Iran in the semi-final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, contributing an assist and winning a penalty.

Attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, World Cup debutant Takefusa Kubo and Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma have been considered as Japan's great hopes.



Belgium vs Canada

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Lukaku, the 29-year old Belgians striker is the country's leading all-time scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances, he is only the sixth Belgium player to have collected a century of caps, is a firm favourite with Red Devils supporters.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Centre-back Jan Vertonghen and Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are the star, who can create benchmarks for Belgium fans.



Alphonso Davies, Canada

The Bayern Munich's left-sided attacking midfielder Alphonso Davies is going wear Canadian cap in a World Cup for the first time. The 21-year old supersonic, rock-shouldered and electrifying, has been championed as one of the best players in the world.

Forwards Jonathan David and Cyle Larin alongside Right-winger Tajon Buchanan are the key Canadians game changers in the youth-based squad.



Spain vs Costa Rica

Ferran Torres, Spain

Torres, a versatile performer who can occupy a number of different positions, is a key part of the Spain attack. His ability to create space and find the back of the net are crucial for a Spain side on its No9 at Qatar 2022.

Experienced defender Aymeric Laporte, young Midfielder Pedri and veteran Sergio Busquets are sure to have a prominent part to play in Qatar.

Bryan Ruiz, Costa Rica

Ruiz, the national team's most-capped player, lies fourth in the nation's all-time scoring charts with 29 goals next to his name. He exacted revenge at Brazil World Cup in 2014 by hitting key goals in the meetings against Italy and Greece.

Forward Joel Campbell, Midfielder Celso Borges and Goalkeeper Keylor Navas offers real balance in the tent.













