

ICCB banking body verify ongoing global economic volatility

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) Banking Commission was held at ICC Bangladesh Secretariat in the city on Sunday.

The meeting presided over by Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali discussed about the current, future activities and objectives of the ICCB Banking Commission in the context of the current volatile global economic situation that is affecting the financial institutions and total supply chain, said a press release on Tuesday.

Chairman Ali outlined the objectives of the Banking Commissions both at ICC Paris and ICCB.

The committee decided to form a few focus groups to deliberate on certain key issues and make some recommendations to the policy makers for their consideration.

The areas selected for the focus groups include International Trade Finance, Climate, Social Performance of Financial Institutions and Sustainable Finance, Digitalization and Cyber Security of Financial Institutions, Credit Risk Management: Managing Loan Portfolio to reduce default loan including Fraud Risk Management, Inclusivity in Banking: MSME and Extending Financial Services to the unbanked sector and Gender based issues in Financial Sector; Access issues in Financing, Employment (HR).

The re-constituted ICCB Banking Commission was attended among others by Supernumerary Professor of BIBM and Former Executive Director Bangladesh Bank Md Ahsan Ullah; Social Islami Bank Chairman Dr Md Mahbub-ul-Alam; Dhaka Bank Managing Director Emranul Huq; First Security Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. Ali; Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director Syed Mahbubur Rahman; Prime Bank Managing Director Hassan O. Rashid; Trust Bank Managing Director Ms. Humaira Azam; Khondkar Morshed Millat, Chief Advisor, Sustainable Finance, GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh & Former Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; Eastern Bank Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen; Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management Professor and Director (Training), Prof. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib and ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman.

The other Members of the re-constituted Banking Commission are Former Pubali Bank Managing Director Helal Ahmed Chowdhury; Summit Alliance Port Managing Director Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi; The City Bank Managing Director Mashrur Arefin; HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md. Mahbub Ur Rahman; IFIC Bank Managing Director M. Shah Alam Sarwer; Standard Chartered Bank CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy and bKash CEO Kamal Quadir.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman thanked the members for accepting the invitation to be a member of the ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission and hoped that their suggestions /recommendations based on their vast experience in the banking sector will be of immense help for the policy makers to address the key issues faced by the overall banking sector.











The International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) Banking Commission discussed the current volatile global economic situation.The matter was discussed at a meeting of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) Banking Commission was held at ICC Bangladesh Secretariat in the city on Sunday.The meeting presided over by Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali discussed about the current, future activities and objectives of the ICCB Banking Commission in the context of the current volatile global economic situation that is affecting the financial institutions and total supply chain, said a press release on Tuesday.Chairman Ali outlined the objectives of the Banking Commissions both at ICC Paris and ICCB.The committee decided to form a few focus groups to deliberate on certain key issues and make some recommendations to the policy makers for their consideration.The areas selected for the focus groups include International Trade Finance, Climate, Social Performance of Financial Institutions and Sustainable Finance, Digitalization and Cyber Security of Financial Institutions, Credit Risk Management: Managing Loan Portfolio to reduce default loan including Fraud Risk Management, Inclusivity in Banking: MSME and Extending Financial Services to the unbanked sector and Gender based issues in Financial Sector; Access issues in Financing, Employment (HR).The re-constituted ICCB Banking Commission was attended among others by Supernumerary Professor of BIBM and Former Executive Director Bangladesh Bank Md Ahsan Ullah; Social Islami Bank Chairman Dr Md Mahbub-ul-Alam; Dhaka Bank Managing Director Emranul Huq; First Security Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. Ali; Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director Syed Mahbubur Rahman; Prime Bank Managing Director Hassan O. Rashid; Trust Bank Managing Director Ms. Humaira Azam; Khondkar Morshed Millat, Chief Advisor, Sustainable Finance, GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh & Former Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; Eastern Bank Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen; Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management Professor and Director (Training), Prof. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib and ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman.The other Members of the re-constituted Banking Commission are Former Pubali Bank Managing Director Helal Ahmed Chowdhury; Summit Alliance Port Managing Director Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi; The City Bank Managing Director Mashrur Arefin; HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md. Mahbub Ur Rahman; IFIC Bank Managing Director M. Shah Alam Sarwer; Standard Chartered Bank CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy and bKash CEO Kamal Quadir.ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman thanked the members for accepting the invitation to be a member of the ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission and hoped that their suggestions /recommendations based on their vast experience in the banking sector will be of immense help for the policy makers to address the key issues faced by the overall banking sector.