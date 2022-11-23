Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM

Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM

The second Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Agriculture Industry Skill Council (AISC) under National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) of the Prime Minister's Office held at the NSDA conference room on Tuesday.
Agriculture Industry Skill Council's convener Nurul Qayyum Khan presided over the meeting while among others the NSDA member (Planning) Ms Alif Rudaba and its director Dr Md Anwarul Haq also spoke in the meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting the president said the ministry of commerce has already provided license of the organization. After the AGM they start the process of receiving the license.
He requested the AISC's First Vice President Agriculturist Dr Md Anwarul Haq for explanations in details.
In the meeting among others Agriculturist Dr Md Arif Mahmud, the council's director and also president of Mushroom Growers Association of Bangladesh, Molla Shamsur Rahman Shaheen,  President, Fishfarm Owners Association of Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed, Vice President, Marine White Fish Trawlers Owners Association, Mohammad Ebadullah Afzal, President, Bangladesh Bee-keepers Foundation, Md. Saifur Rahman, Vice President, Bangladesh Flower Society, Md Mesbah  Uddin, President, Bangladesh Plant Nurseryman Society and KM Oliur Rahman Babul, Director, Bangladesh Fertilizer Association also spoke in the annual general meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clothing piles up at BD warehouses as west cuts imports
Call to ensure occupational safety of tannery workers
ICCB banking body verify ongoing global economic volatility
Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM
Lenovo tech leading the way of the future
BIDA, BDCCI sign MoU to bring more Dutch investment in BD
Robi's start-up proposal submission to close on Dec 31
bKash, BigganChinta organise Science Festival in Ctg


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft