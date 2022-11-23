

Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM

Agriculture Industry Skill Council's convener Nurul Qayyum Khan presided over the meeting while among others the NSDA member (Planning) Ms Alif Rudaba and its director Dr Md Anwarul Haq also spoke in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting the president said the ministry of commerce has already provided license of the organization. After the AGM they start the process of receiving the license.

He requested the AISC's First Vice President Agriculturist Dr Md Anwarul Haq for explanations in details.

In the meeting among others Agriculturist Dr Md Arif Mahmud, the council's director and also president of Mushroom Growers Association of Bangladesh, Molla Shamsur Rahman Shaheen, President, Fishfarm Owners Association of Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed, Vice President, Marine White Fish Trawlers Owners Association, Mohammad Ebadullah Afzal, President, Bangladesh Bee-keepers Foundation, Md. Saifur Rahman, Vice President, Bangladesh Flower Society, Md Mesbah Uddin, President, Bangladesh Plant Nurseryman Society and KM Oliur Rahman Babul, Director, Bangladesh Fertilizer Association also spoke in the annual general meeting.











