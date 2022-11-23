Lenovo tech leading the way of the future In an exclusive interview with Naveen Kejriwal, Lenovo's General Manager of Consumer, Commercial and Tablets for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives, explained the company's innovation and sustainability initiatives.





Kejriwal stated that Lenovo believes in constant innovation which is achieved using new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The company is collaborating with top engineers and data scientists in an attempt to make AI products easily accessible for everyone.







This is done by utilizing hardware, architecture, and innovation centers to create an AI ecosystem that supports services, smart healthcare, manufacturing, etc. They also ensure that their new and upcoming devices have useful AI-powered features.





One example is the latest Yoga laptops with smart and intuitive AI-enabled attention-sensing software like Glance by Mirametrix. The Legion AI Engine is another example of an AI-based solution.





Speaking about the future of Lenovo, Kejriwal mentioned their recently launched next-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold is a foldable laptop. Apart from innovative products, Lenovo has made it easy for everyone to contribute towards a greener, more sustainable environment through its Co2 offset service which attempts to meet the customers' need for eco-transparency in their purchases.







The service is among the first customer-facing offsets, to help people better understand their carbon footprint. The customer may offset a certain amount of Co2 emission at a click of a button and can use the same to meet their organization's carbon emission reduction goals. Lenovo has been recognized as one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world in 2022 for the third consecutive year and they are constantly striving towards a sustainable future with their environmentally and socially responsible operations.





The company’s latest global ESG report announced their goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. They also reported significant progress towards the 2030 targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



Lenovo will continue its sustainability efforts by - reducing the size of the packaging, increasing the use of bulk reusable packaging solutions, preserving energy and resources, using more bio-based materials, and supporting a circular economy.



Lenovo is committing to globally achieving a 50 percent improvement in energy efficiency for desktops, servers and 30 percent for notebooks and Motorola products, by FY 2029/30.



They will continue transitioning to a circular economy through the supply chain and product design innovation while optimizing the use of sustainable materials to minimize waste. The usage of post-consumer recycled plastic is what minimizes raw material usage. By FY 2025/26, 100 percent of PC products will contain post-consumer recycled materials and 90 percent of plastic packaging will be made from recycled materials.