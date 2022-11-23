

BIDA, BDCCI sign MoU to bring more Dutch investment in BD

Executive Chairman of BIDA, Lokman Hossain Miah was present as chief guest at the MoU signing. Ms. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA was present as a special guest.

DBCCI president Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser and Md. Matiur Rahman, Executive Member (Additional Secretary), Marketing and Communication of BIDA signed the MoU.

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser on this occasion said the signing of the MoU will open a new era in the business and investment relation of the two countries.

DBCCI now got the affiliation with the Prime Minister's Office as BIDA partner. Now Dutch businessmen may be more confident to invest in Bangladesh in collaboration with DBCCI.

Shawkat Afser further said DBCCI will start offering Certificate of Origin for Exporter to Europe to get rid of any fraudulent activities.

He highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023"from February 25 to March 3 next, to be jointly organized by BIDA and DBCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg countries.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Water, Power & Energy, Shipping, BIDA, PPPA, BEZA, BEPZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, JDPC, Bangladesh Tanners Association, BFLLFEA and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will take part in the mega event.

Salman. F.Rahman, advisor to Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment will lead the delegation to the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The Road Show will seek to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) by European businessmen in Bangladesh's potential sectors.

It will also explore and promote export of Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux region and also promote business from Benelux to the emerging Bangladesh market.

B2B and networking seminar will be held in sectors like Agriculture and Agro Food Processing, Finance and Banking, Blue Economy and Water Resources, Light and Heavy Engineering, Export, ICT, Equipment, Plant for - Car, Medical, Petroleum, Textile, Jute, Leather & Leather Goods, etc.

BIDA executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah assured all support to this delegation saying the present government has created a friendly environment for businessmen and investment. EPZs and Economic Zones will provide a safe space for foreign investor in Bangladesh.

He appreciated DBCCI for its initiative to attract FDI from the Benelux region as well as from Europe.











Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in its Conference Centre at Agargaon in the city on Tuesday.Executive Chairman of BIDA, Lokman Hossain Miah was present as chief guest at the MoU signing. Ms. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA was present as a special guest.DBCCI president Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser and Md. Matiur Rahman, Executive Member (Additional Secretary), Marketing and Communication of BIDA signed the MoU.Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser on this occasion said the signing of the MoU will open a new era in the business and investment relation of the two countries.DBCCI now got the affiliation with the Prime Minister's Office as BIDA partner. Now Dutch businessmen may be more confident to invest in Bangladesh in collaboration with DBCCI.Shawkat Afser further said DBCCI will start offering Certificate of Origin for Exporter to Europe to get rid of any fraudulent activities.He highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023"from February 25 to March 3 next, to be jointly organized by BIDA and DBCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg countries.Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Water, Power & Energy, Shipping, BIDA, PPPA, BEZA, BEPZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, JDPC, Bangladesh Tanners Association, BFLLFEA and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will take part in the mega event.Salman. F.Rahman, advisor to Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment will lead the delegation to the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.The Road Show will seek to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) by European businessmen in Bangladesh's potential sectors.It will also explore and promote export of Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux region and also promote business from Benelux to the emerging Bangladesh market.B2B and networking seminar will be held in sectors like Agriculture and Agro Food Processing, Finance and Banking, Blue Economy and Water Resources, Light and Heavy Engineering, Export, ICT, Equipment, Plant for - Car, Medical, Petroleum, Textile, Jute, Leather & Leather Goods, etc.BIDA executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah assured all support to this delegation saying the present government has created a friendly environment for businessmen and investment. EPZs and Economic Zones will provide a safe space for foreign investor in Bangladesh.He appreciated DBCCI for its initiative to attract FDI from the Benelux region as well as from Europe.