Robi's start-up proposal submission to close on Dec 31

Window for start-up proposal submission will be open till December 31 in the third edition of Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship platform, r-ventures.

Participants can register their early-stage and growth-stage startups using this link: https://www.robi.com.bd/en/personal/r-ventures till the stated deadline, says a press release. Robi has committed up to 25 million taka as investment in the selected startups in r-ventures 3.0. Besides Robi, a panel of industry experts will also be investing separately in the startups. Startups selected for investment will be a part of the third cohort of the r-ventures portfolio which includes successful ventures, such as, Shuttle, Airbringr, MedEasy, Sigmind etc. The startups will also receive valuable management advisory, mentorship and investor network access throughout the fund life.

Following the proposal submission, the startups will undergo screening and due diligence. At the end of this phase, around 50 startups will be shortlisted. A series of investor pitching workshops will be arranged for the qualifying startups who will be required to pitch their idea in front of an expert jury panel which will consist of Robi high officials and external investors.






















