bKash, BigganChinta organise Science Festival in Ctg

After Dhaka, 'bKash-BigganChinta Biggan Utshob' was held recently in Chattogram with various events for school students including innovative and research-oriented science project exhibition, quiz contest, lecture, robot and magic show.

This Science Festival was jointly organized by 'bKash' and science-based monthly magazine 'BigganChinta' held at city's Primary Teachers' Training Institute (PTI) School with the participation of around 400 students of Chattogram division.

The young science enthusiasts presented various innovative projects including automatic streetlight and zebra crossings, modern drainage systemto prevent death by falling into drains, use of auto and manual robots in agriculture, etc. They also participated in quiz contest.Among these, the best ten science projects were awarded. Besides, prizes were distributed to top 10 quiz winners of both category: lower secondary and secondary. Goutam Buddha Das, Vice-Chancellor of Chattogram University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences inaugurated the festival. Humayun Kabir, EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash; Bishwajit Chowdhury, Joint Editor of the daily Prothom Alo; Mustafa Kamrul Akhter, Chairman of the Chittagong Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board and others also present.













