

Berger awards DU fine arts students for their rare performance

The event was organized to honour students of the Fine Aratd Faculty of the DU, says a press release.

Aimed to honor the students with the highest CGPAs in the Honor's program, the Berger Award program began following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed with the Faculty of Fine Art (FFA), DU on December 31, 2017.

The primary focus of the event was to financially assist the most talented students of the FFA in continuing their studies till the final stage of their academic pursuit. In addition, the program was also targeted toward honoring the academic excellence of the students of FFA and encouraging young artists to pursue their studies with keen interest.

The chief guests of the event were Professor Dr. Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin), University of Dhaka, and Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean of FFA, University of Dhaka. Meanwhile, on behalf of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director; Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer; A K M Sadeque Nawaj, Chief Business Officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer; and A M M Fazlur Rashid, Head, Chanel Engagement, were present at the event.

The student, who has obtained the best result (i.e., highest CGPA) in the Honor's Program, received the award based on merit. One student each from the eight departments of the Faculty of Fine Art, DU, received the award. This year, the awardees of the BFA Honors 2020 Batch are Tulsi Rani Das, Department of Drawing & Painting; MD. Ibrahim Hossain, Department of Graphic Design; Kamrun Naher Mim, Department of Printmaking; Maria Mim, Department of Oriental Art; Halima Akter, Department of Ceramics; Gobinda Pal, Department of Sculpture; Suhana Sehab Ema, Department of Crafts; and Jahidul Islam, Department of History of Art.













