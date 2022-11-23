Video
Right time for BD to work with Japan, Palak tells BASIS

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (3rd from left) and Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki (3rd from right) attend 'BASIS Japan Day 2022' event at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday last.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) held a program titled 'BASIS Japan Day 2022' on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at a city hotel in the capital.
BASIS president Russell T. Ahmed presided over the program while Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, MP, was present as the Chief Guest. AKM Ahmedul Islam Babu, Director of BASIS and Chairman of BASIS Japan Desk delivered welcome speech on the occasion.
At the program, Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, Chief Representative of JICA Ichiguchi Tomohide Yuji Ando, Country Representative of JETRO, Hiroshi Sameshima, President of Miyazaki University, Japan, president of BJCCI, a substantial number of BASIS members and Japanese companies working in Bangladesh and other Organizations were also present.  
Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman told us to give importance to two very valuable resources namely soil and people. Even in Japan, one of the most developed countries in the world, we have seen that they too have been able to strengthen their economy by prioritizing land and people.
"Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken our country to the peak of development in the last 13 years by adopting some special strategies using education and technology. ICT subjects have been included at secondary and higher secondary level for students. Computer labs have also been established for them so that they can acquire knowledge about coding and programming from an early age."
He also said, "With the aim of creating a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, four issues are being prioritized: Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society. AI, robotics, big data analytics, etc. have also started to be used to make people's lives easier."
The State Minister Mr. Junaid Ahmed Palak further said, "I hope that the market-scoping guidance of the BASIS Japan Desk will help Japanese firms to expand their operations in Bangladesh, open up new markets, increase investment and also encourage expatriate Bangladeshis living in Japan to invest in Bangladesh."


