India's RMG exports likely to cross $30b by 2027

NEW DELHI, Nov 22: Multiple incentive schemes rolled out by the government, trade agreements with key nations and the declining share of China in the ready-made garment (RMG) market are likely to help India's exports rise at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 12-13% and surpass $30 billion by 2027, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Monday.

"This will help India to achieve an ambitious textile export target of US$ 100 billion by 2030," it said.

CareEdge Ratings said that ready-made garments constituted a major share of around $500 billion in the global textile & RMG trade of around $850 billion in calendar year 2021. The global RMG market is expected to reach around $650 billion by 2027.

The global RMG market primarily comprises the European Union (EU), the US, the UK, Japan, Canada and South Korea together accounting for nearly 60% of the total global imports.

Countries such as China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain and India dominate the export market, with China accounting for a lion's share of 33% of total RMG exports backed by high labour productivity along with economies of scale, it said.

"Having adequate raw material and a large labour workforce, India is well poised to grab the opportunity in the global RMG market. India has a very good presence across the cotton textile value chain from fibre to fabric, while it has a limited presence in man-made fibre, which is expected to get a boost by expected FTA with the UK and PLI scheme," said Krunal Modi, Associate Director - Corporate Ratings.

"Furthermore, having presence across entire-value chain reduces transportation costs and lead time, thereby providing a cost-effective solution to the customers. With all these, Indian RMG exports are expected to surpass the US$ 30 billion mark by CY27. This shall translate into 4.6-4.9% share in world RMG exports as against the current share of around 3%," he added.

India's share in global RMG exports has remained sluggish from 2017 to 2021, with RMG exports at around $15 billion in CY21. Countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam have captured a large part of China's declining share in global RMG exports. -Mint (India)











