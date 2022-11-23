iStockBD offers fascinating deals for tech lovers

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: iStockBD, which first started its journey in 2015 by providing premium laptops such as ASUS, Dell XPS, Surface, Lenovo, and MacBook and accessories to tech lovers, started to offer authentic Apple Products to meet the growing demand of young Apple fans from 2019.

iStockBD offers 1-year standard brand warranty and guarantees for any product. And as they provide authentic and original gadgets, you won't have to worry much about having a faulty product.

Experiencing the fast growth of bleeding-edge technology around the world, expatriate A.K.M Yasinuzzaman came up with the idea of iStockBD.

There are many other fascinating facilities you can get through iStockBD, for example, free lifelong software support, reliable payment gateways, instant replacement of products, paying in partial cash or partial EMI system, online software support, remote desktop software installation, fast delivery all over Bangladesh and cash on delivery services.

For Cities like Dhaka and Chattogram, customers can get any product delivered to doorstep within a few hours. And even if customers from in a remote area of the district, iStockBD will still make sure to deliver purchase safely and soundly to Customers. Even if Customers face any problem with purchasing from a remote area, they will make sure to offer good service to Customers.

Because of its customer-friendly tech services, iStockBD has about 150,000 regular customers at present. Moreover, their interest in EMI and the overall price of authentic products are lower than other hardware sellers in the country. This is one of the main reasons for people with average income and students would select iStockBD over any other seller.

One of the goals of iStockBD to provide gadgets to all kinds of people easily for their commitment to creating a digital Bangladesh. A.K.M Yasinuzzaman is successfully leading iStockBD with his dedicated efforts and hard work to achieve this goal. He also plans to make tech products more available at even lower prices.

Although it was never too easy to do something that other sellers are not able to provide since the process of importing is so complex and pricey. But iStockBD is always trying its hardest to break all the obstacles for Customers. They hope there will be more customers in the near future who will support them for even better services than what they are providing now.















