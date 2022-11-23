

Fresh Ceramics opens dealer showroom in B'baria

The name of the exclusive dealer showroom is 'Megha Builders'. Fresh Ceramics COO A.K.M. Ziaul Islam inaugurated theexclusive dealer showroom, as DGM (Sales and Marketing) IftakharAlam, Deputy Manager (Sales) Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Sr. Executive (Sales) Arpon Kumar Chanda, Executive (Sales) Md. Tarriqul Islam were present.

The proprietor of 'Megha Builders'Sumon RayRiton, Subir Ray and the influential people from the locality were also present. The showroom comprises an area of 1,500 square-feet and will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.

Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.











Fresh Ceramics dealer showroom was inaugurated at Puniaut, Bypass Mor, Brahmanbaria on Sunday, says a press release.The name of the exclusive dealer showroom is 'Megha Builders'. Fresh Ceramics COO A.K.M. Ziaul Islam inaugurated theexclusive dealer showroom, as DGM (Sales and Marketing) IftakharAlam, Deputy Manager (Sales) Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Sr. Executive (Sales) Arpon Kumar Chanda, Executive (Sales) Md. Tarriqul Islam were present.The proprietor of 'Megha Builders'Sumon RayRiton, Subir Ray and the influential people from the locality were also present. The showroom comprises an area of 1,500 square-feet and will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.