Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD eager to boost trade with Trinidad and Tobago

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes holding bilateral talks with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman at the country's Presidential Palace in Port of Spain on recently.

Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes holding bilateral talks with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman at the country's Presidential Palace in Port of Spain on recently.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman recently met with Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes and expressed eagerness on boosting trade and cooperation between the two friendly nations.
He also emphasised the importance of close ties between Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago in areas of mutual interest.
Dr Khalilur Rahman made the call while presenting his credentials as the non-resident high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago president, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces, at the country's Presidential Palace in Port of Spain on 8 November, reads an official press release.
Prior to the presentation the Bangladeshi high commissioner-designate first met with Dr Amery Browne, minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and presented the true copy of the Letters of Credence and Recall as part of the ceremonial procedure.
Dr Khalilur Rahman also met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago at this time.
Subsequently, the chief of protocol accompanied the high commissioner by the designated vehicle and departed for the President Office from the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs with a decorated horse escort of the security personnel.
The protocol officer of the President Office in Trinidad and Tobago greeted him and his spouse and ushered them to the waiting hall of the establishment. Afterwards, they met the president and presented the letters of Credence and Recall.
After the presentation of the credentials, a guard of honour was given to the Bangladesh high commissioner prior to his departure from the office.  After the presentation of credentials, a bilateral discussion was held with the president at his office, according to media reports.
The president of Trinidad and Tobago recalled the official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Port of Spain in 2009 during the Commonwealth Summit.
She profusely praised the dynamic and visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina and the extraordinary ongoing development and economic progress during her tenure.  She also praised her leadership in enabling Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC to a middle-income country.
The high commissioner thanked the president for taking her time to accept his Letter of Credence and emphasised the importance of close ties between Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago in areas of mutual interest.
He indicated that there are enormous opportunities for the diversification and increase of bilateral trade and investment in the sectors such as agriculture, information and communications technology and shipping between the two countries.
He also emphasised the signing of an MoU between the two countries for holding the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) to expand the political and economic cooperation.
It is expected that the said MoU could be concluded during the next visit of the Bangladesh high commissioner to Port of Spain or virtually as soon as the legal wing of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs finalises it after due examination.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clothing piles up at BD warehouses as west cuts imports
Call to ensure occupational safety of tannery workers
ICCB banking body verify ongoing global economic volatility
Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM
Lenovo tech leading the way of the future
BIDA, BDCCI sign MoU to bring more Dutch investment in BD
Robi's start-up proposal submission to close on Dec 31
bKash, BigganChinta organise Science Festival in Ctg


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft