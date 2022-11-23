BdJobs job fair in Sylhet tomorrow

Top job information website bdjobs.com is going to organize a job fair in Sylhet with the participation of 50 leading organizations of the country, tomorrow (Thursday).

The fair will run from 9 am to 4 pm at Aman Ullah Convention Center at Arambag Point in the city. To participate in the fair, interested participants have to register in this address-www.bdjobs.com/jobfair.

Marketing Director Prakash Roy Chowdhury gave this information in a press conference at the company's head office in Karwanbazar of the capital.

Prakash Roy Chowdhury said that companies are in need of a lot of manpower after Corona. But the reality is that even though there is a lot of unemployment in the country, companies are unable to find qualified people. BdJobs is organizing this fair to connect companies with job seekers in Sylhet.

The local job market of Sylhet mainly depends on: Hospitality and Healthcare sector. We expect a large number of chefs, waiters, housekeepers, nurses, pathologists and medical technicians to gather at the fair.












