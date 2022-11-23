Seminar on effects of C-19 on CMSE in BD held

A half day long seminar was held virtually through the zoom app at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on Tuesday, says a press release.

Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest. Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.

A paper "Effects of COVID-19 on CMSE Sector in Bangladesh" was presented in the program by Dr. Md. Mosharref Hossain, Associate Professor of BIBM. Other members of the research team were Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor & Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM; Ms. Maksuda Khatun, Assistant Professor of BIBM; Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank; Suman Chandra Saha, Deputy General Manager of SME Foundation and Anwar Faruq Talukder, Senior Executive Vice President of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd.

Dr. Barkat-e-Khuda, Dr. Muzaffer Ahmad Chair Professor of BIBM & Former Professor of Dhaka University; Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited made comments as designated discussants.

A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the seminar.











