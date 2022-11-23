Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seminar on effects of C-19 on CMSE in BD held

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

A half day long seminar was held virtually through the zoom app at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on Tuesday, says a press release.
Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest. Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.
A paper "Effects of COVID-19 on CMSE Sector in Bangladesh" was presented in the program by Dr. Md. Mosharref Hossain, Associate Professor of BIBM. Other members of the research team were Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor & Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM;  Ms. Maksuda Khatun, Assistant Professor of BIBM;  Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director (SMESPD) of  Bangladesh Bank;  Suman Chandra Saha, Deputy General Manager of  SME Foundation and  Anwar Faruq Talukder, Senior Executive Vice President of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd.
Dr. Barkat-e-Khuda, Dr. Muzaffer Ahmad Chair Professor of BIBM & Former  Professor of Dhaka University;  Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM;  Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited made comments as designated discussants.
A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clothing piles up at BD warehouses as west cuts imports
Call to ensure occupational safety of tannery workers
ICCB banking body verify ongoing global economic volatility
Agriculture Industry Skill Council’ holds 2nd AGM
Lenovo tech leading the way of the future
BIDA, BDCCI sign MoU to bring more Dutch investment in BD
Robi's start-up proposal submission to close on Dec 31
bKash, BigganChinta organise Science Festival in Ctg


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft