NBR collects Tk 90,901.99cr in 4 months, but short of target

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) collected Tk 90,901.99 crore in the July-October period of the current fiscal year (2022-23), against the target of Tk 97,306.86 crore.
According to NBR's latest data, revenue collection has grown by 14.17 percent on average so far in October, compared to last fiscal year (FY 22). In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the revenue collected in July-October was Tk 79622.66 crore.
Though the revenue collection target saw a shortfall of Tk 6404.87 crore, the overall revenue collected in the July-October period is encouraging for the revenue board, said an NBR member.
He said that the negative impact of the global economy has also hit Bangladesh. Despite various crises, NBR's revenue collection has been satisfactory so far, the official said.
In the current fiscal year (July-June), NBR's revenue collection target has been set at Tk 3.70 lakh crore.    -UNB


