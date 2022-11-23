Coastal Towns Climate Resilience scheme to get Tk 2,580cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

The projects include a flagship Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project (CTCRP) with an estimated cost of Taka 2,580 crore to strengthen climate and disaster resilience capacity in 22 coastal towns or pourasabhas in Bangladesh.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government will provide Taka 2,341.02 crore while Taka 278.19 crore will be given from the concerned organisation's own fund. Taka 2,207 crore will come as project assistance.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present at the briefing.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement the coastal township project by June 2029.

This project will improve climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns by enhancing municipal infrastructure and services that are critical for resilience building, strengthening adaptive capacities and raising awareness.

It will improve infrastructure for urban flood risk management such as storm water drainage, nature-based solutions, water body restoration and integrated waste management.

Besides, cyclone shelters with early warning systems will be established, taking into account the needs of the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities. Bridges, culverts and roads with storm water drainage will be constructed and rehabilitated.

Officials said comprehensive set of interventions in six project-towns and will be implemented to help vulnerable households, especially poor women, cope with climate shocks and develop livelihood resilience.

ECNEC also approved the project to build a bridge over River Rabnabad on Lebukhali-Baufal-Golachipa-Amragachia district highway at a cost of Taka 521.26 crore. It has also approved a pre Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction in Chattogram Metropolitan Area (CMA) at a cost of Taka 70.63 crore.

After the pre-feasibility study, a feasibility study would be conducted while an integrated and comprehensive plan would be framed for the transport sector of Chattogram, he informed.

Planning Division Secretary Mamun-Al Rashid said efforts are on involving all ministries and divisions to form a specific guideline for the feasibility studies and also to decide which firms would be able to conduct the feasibility studies.

Replying to another question, Mamun said efforts are on how to minimize the trend of revising projects time and again.

The other projects approved in the meeting are Upgrading four district highways to due standard and width under Cumilla Road Division at a cost of Taka 1,023.52 crore,

Installation of third submarine cable line for expanding international telecommunication system in Bangladesh, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 362.07 crore, extension of time for modernization of jail security in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram Divisions, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 17.98 crore.

National information and communication technology development (Info Sarker, third phase) project, third revised with an additional cost of Taka 101.94 crore and strengthening nutrition and food security through agricultural development at a cost of Taka 148.81 crore.











