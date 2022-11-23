Video
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022
Foreign News

Russia warns Turkey against ‘destabilising’ Syria

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

MOSCOW, Nov 22: Russia on Tuesday called for Turkey to exercise "restraint" and warned against "destabilising" Syria, where Ankara has carried out air strikes and is threatening to launch a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters.
"We understand and respect Turkey's concerns regarding its own security. We believe this is the legal right of Turkey," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We still call on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to seriously destabilising the situation," he said.
He added that it could "boomerang back and further complicate the security situation".
Turkey on Sunday launched a series of air raids targeting bases of outlawed Kurdish militants across northern Syria and Iraq.
At least 37 people were killed in the strikes, according to a report by Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
On Monday strikes from Syria killed at least two people, including a child, in the Turkish border town of Karkamis.
The Kremlin's comments came as representatives from Russia, Turkey and Iran -- major players in the war in Syria -- meet in the Kazakh capital Astana for trilateral talks on Syria.
Russia's special envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, told reporters earlier in Astana that "We hope to convince our Turkish colleagues to refrain from resorting to excessive use of force on Syrian territory" to "avoid the escalation of                tensions".    -AFP


