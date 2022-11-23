Biden looks to Modi to help move global agenda forward

Nov 22: When he sees the world around him, President Joe Biden looks to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help carry the load and take forward the global agenda, US deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer has said.

Citing India's intervention at the G20 summit in Bali as an instance of how, in real time, PM Modi was instrumental in forging consensus among countries, Finer said that the geopolitical, cultural, commercial and diaspora ties between the two countries - besides the ties of leadership - make India not just among the most consequential partnerships for the US, but also a rare issue of bipartisan support and continuity in an otherwise divided Washington.

Finer was speaking at India House - the residence of the Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu - at an event held on Sunday to showcase India's religious and cultural diversity and festivals.

The event had high-level participation from the White House. Besides Finer, US surgeon general Vivek Murthy, Biden's senior adviser and staff secretary Neera Tanden, and Biden's energy coordinator Amos Hochstein attended the event. Aruna Miller, Maryland's new lieutenant governor, the first Indian-American to be elected to this state-level position, and Niraj Antani, Republican state senator in Ohio, were also present.

Linking his personal interest in foreign affairs to his travels and stay in India 23 years ago, Finer said: "2022 was a huge year in US-India relations and we have a bigger year ahead." Listing out the key markers for 2023, Finer said the two countries will engage in the Quad leaders summit; US will support India's G20 presidency; the foreign and defence ministers will meet at their annual 2+2 dialogue; the CEOs dialogue will get relaunched; and there will be a dialogue on critical and emerging technologies.














