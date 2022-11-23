Video
Poor people get winter clothes in Khagrachhari, Shariatpur

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes have been distributed among the poor and destitute people in two districts- Khagrachhari and Shariatpur, in three days.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed winter clothes, free medical care and medicines among the poor and helpless people in Hajachhara area under Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Baghaihat Battalion 54 BGB Commander Lt Col Md Mizanur Rahman was present as the chief guest and distributed winter clothes among people in the     morning.
A medical team led by 54 BGB Battalion Medical Officer Captain Md Ashraful Alam provided free medical services to the poor and sick people of Baghaihat area of the upazila at that time.
Besides, free medicines were also distributed among them there.
SHARIATPUR: Parveen Haque Sikder, MP of reserved women's seat of the Jatiya Sangsad, distributed warm clothes including blankets among 5,000 people in the district on Thursday morning.
Without any formal function, she made the distribution of the winter clothes in Kotapara, Police Box, Burirhat of Shariatpur Sadar, Damudya bus-stand and Kartikpur areas of her village in Bhedarganj Upazila.
Recipients included rickshaw-pullers, van-drivers, shopkeepers, hawkers, pedestrians, and poor men and women.



Poor people get winter clothes in Khagrachhari, Shariatpur
