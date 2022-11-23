Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Barishal, Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

A woman and a man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Gaibandha, on Monday and Tuesday.
BARISHAL: A woman was hacked to death and her husband injured as a gang of robbers' attacked them at their houses in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Locals claimed that the gang entered the house for robbery. They might have killed the woman as they sensed the incident.
Victim Milon is a Dehorgoti Union BNP's member secretary and a local trader.
Neighbour Masum Majhi said Milon's two children came to him at around 2 am and informed that robbers entered their house and hacked their parents.
Later on, Masum with some other locals rushed to Milon's house and found that their back door was opened. Milon has been kept tied up and was injured severely, and his wife was found dead. Their house was ransacked.
The locals, later, informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Babuganj Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman said Milon's wife died on the spot and the body bore several injury marks.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.
GAIBANDHA: A farmer was allegedly beaten to death by his rival due to a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tofail Ahmed, 60, a resident of Pathandanga Village under Badiakhali Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Tofail had a dispute with his opponent Alamgir Hossain over land for long. As a sequel to it, Tofail and Alamgir were locked into an argument in the afternoon. At one stage of the altercation, Alamgir punched Tofail, which left him injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Gaibandha General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tofail dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gaibandha Sadar PS OC Masudar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


