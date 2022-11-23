Two bodies recovered in Naogaon’s Manda

MANDA, NAOGAON, Nov 22: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday and Monday.

Police recovered the body of a sexagenarian man from a paddy field in the upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Binoy Chandra Mandol, 60, son of late Sreekantha Mandol, a resident of Pirory Bildudhla Village in the upazila.

Locals said Binoy was missing after he went to a neighbouring village on Sunday afternoon to settle a dispute.

Later on, his body was found in a paddy field in the area at around 10am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, the body of a newlywed housewife was recovered from Manda Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Meghna Khatun, 16, wife of Nur Islam, a resident of Ganeshpur Munshipara Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Majid of Sharishpur Village under Balihar Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Meghna Khatun got married with Nur Islam, son of Wahidul Islam, about six months back.

However, Meghna Khatun was found unconscious on the yard of her husband's house at around 6am.

Seeing this, members of her in-laws' family rescued Meghna, but she died on the way to Manda Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manda PS OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

However, the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.













