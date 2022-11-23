Road mishaps claim six lives in five districts

Six people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Chattogram, Sirajganj, Barishal, Rajshahi and Chandpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

CHATTOGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed after being crushed by a truck in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Syed Md Rasel, 35, son of late Ibrahim, a resident of Chipatoli area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck smashed a motorcycle and crushed its rider Rasel in Hathazari Bus Stand area at around 11 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raozan Highway Police Station (PS) Kamrul Azam.

Legal steps would be taken based on a written complaint on behalf of the deceased's family, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Two young men were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rabbi Ahmed, 22, a resident of Baidyanathpur Village, and Shamim Ahmed, 23, hailed from Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

The injured man is Nazmul Hasan, a resident of Sapahar Upazila in Naogaon District.

Police and local sources said the trio went out of their house for a ride on a motorcycle in the afternoon. At one stage of riding, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and collided with a roadside tree in Barkhari area on the Tarash-Ranirhat road, which left Rabbi and Shamim Hossain dead on the spot and Nazmul injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

BARISHAL: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Hizla Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 5, son of late Sattar Sarder, a resident of Khunna Gabindapur area in the upazila.

According to police sources, an auto-rickshaw hit the boy while he was crossing the road in front of the Hizla Upazila Health Complex in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

RAJSHAHI: A young motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Belpukur Bharuipara area in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rabbi Hossain, 25, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Shyampur area under Katakhali PS in the city.

Belpukur PS OC Moniruzzaman said a speedy truck hit a motorcycle carrying two persons from behind in Bharuipara area under Belpukur PS in the city, and ran away. At that time, Rabbi died on the spot and another rider of the motorbike injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: A female school teacher was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Akter, 55, a resident of Shahtali area in the upazila. She was an assistant headmistress of Shahtali Zobaida Girls' High School at Chandpur.

According to police sources, the teacher was going to her school riding by an auto-rickshaw in the morning. On the way, a Chandpur-bound bus coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Ghosherhat area, which left Nazma Akter seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Chandpur General Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Chandpur Sadar Model PS OC Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.













