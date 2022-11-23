Pneumonia, diarrhoea affect children at Dhobaura



Guardians are crowding Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex with their pneumonia-affected children for oxygen therapy. photo: observer

According to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex sources, at least 20 children are admitted to the hospital daily with diarrhoea, tough breathing and sneezing.

Guardians are crowding the hospital with their tough-breathing children for healing oxygen. Adult persons are also being affected by cold disease.

The number of such patients is increasing daily.

A visit on Friday afternoon found 21 admitted patients in the hospital including children mostly.

Besides, many patients with tough breath, asthma and diarrhoea were seen taking treatment in the Outdoor of the hospital.

With increasing patients, physicians of the hospital are facing pressure. Patients complained, they are not getting quality treatment.

Shaharul Islam who came to the hospital with his child said, "My baby has been admitted with breathing problem for two days. We are not getting proper treatment. In a compelling condition, we are taking treatment from the outside."

Dr. Abu Sayed, health and family planning officer of the health complex, said, usually a number of patients with pneumonia and diarrhoea increase in the winter season.

When asked about service quality, he said, "All-bedded patients are being treated, but many are out of beds."











