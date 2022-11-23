Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pneumonia, diarrhoea affect children at Dhobaura

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

Guardians are crowding Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex with their pneumonia-affected children for oxygen therapy. photo: observer

Guardians are crowding Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex with their pneumonia-affected children for oxygen therapy. photo: observer

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Nov 22: Children are getting affected from pneumonia and diarrhoea in Dhobaura Upazila of the district.
According to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex sources, at least 20 children are admitted to the hospital daily with diarrhoea, tough breathing and sneezing.
Guardians are crowding the hospital with their tough-breathing children for healing oxygen. Adult persons are also being affected by cold disease.
The number of such patients is increasing daily.
A visit on Friday afternoon found 21 admitted patients in the hospital including children mostly.
Besides, many patients with tough breath, asthma and diarrhoea were seen taking treatment in the Outdoor of the hospital.
With increasing patients, physicians of the hospital are facing pressure. Patients complained, they are not getting quality treatment.
Shaharul Islam who came to the hospital with his child said, "My baby has been admitted with breathing problem for two days. We are not getting proper treatment. In a compelling condition, we are taking treatment from the outside."
Dr. Abu Sayed, health and family planning officer of the health complex, said, usually a number of patients with pneumonia and diarrhoea increase in the winter season.
When asked about service quality, he said, "All-bedded patients are being treated, but many are out of beds."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get winter clothes in Khagrachhari, Shariatpur
Two murdered in Barishal, Gaibandha
Two bodies recovered in Naogaon’s Manda
Road mishaps claim six lives in five districts
Pneumonia, diarrhoea affect children at Dhobaura
A meeting on the development of the jute sector in Natore was held
Traditional boat race held in Gopalganj
Six ‘commit suicide’ in four dists


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft