Traditional boat race held in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Nov 22: A traditional boat race was held in the Modhumati River in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

A total of 40 boats from Gopalganj, Madaripur, Pirojpur, Narail and Barisal districts participated in the race. About 50 to 60 sailors were seen in each boat. Among them, a boat of women created additional attraction.

Thousands of people including women and children flocked to the banks of the river to see the boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.

At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated in the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.

The race was held in several rounds covering an area of about one kilometre from the Patgati Bridge.















