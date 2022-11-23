Six ‘commit suicide’ in four dists

Six people including three females and two schoolboys have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Habiganj, Rajshahi, Noakhali and Narayanganj, in two days.

HABIGANJ: A newly married man and his wife reportedly committed suicide in Lakhai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mostafizur Rahman Hriday, 24, hailed from Mithamain Upazila of Kishoreganj District, and his wife Tania Akter, 18.

Police sources said the couple drank poison in Tania's house due to a family feud in the morning 12 days after their marriage.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to Lakhai Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Islam Joy, 13, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Pirgachha Natunpara Village under Bausha Union in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Nawtika High School in the area.

Local sources said Rohit demanded to his parents to buy him an Android mobile phone for the last couple of days.

As his father delayed to buy him a mobile phone, Rohit hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 9am out of huff with his parents.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Rohit and rushed him to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Mollicka Sarker declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A housewife and a madrasa girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday and Monday.

A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Monday morning out of grief for her child's death.

The deceased was Tumpa Rani, 25, wife of village doctor Sanjay Majumdar, a resident of Rajarhawla Village under Char Ishwar Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Subal Chandra Majumder of Ward No. 3 under Sandip Municipality in Chattogram.

According to local sources, Tumpa Rani gave birth to a baby recently. The child, later, died of pneumonia at the age of 18 days.

Tumpa Rani was frustrated with her life since then. Following this, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house on Monday morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Hatiya PS Inspector (Investigation) Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a madrasa student has reportedly committed suicide in the upazila on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mosammat Jubaida Begum, 17, daughter of Rafiq Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Jahajmara Union in the upazila. She was a Dakhil examinee from Sirajul Dakhil Madrasa in the area.

Local sources said Jubaida drank poison in the house at around 2:15pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the girl might have committed suicide out of huff with her parents.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Hatiya PS in this regard.

Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hanif Mia, 15, son of Azahar Mia, a resident of Trishkahania area under Kanchan Municipality in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Sattar Jute Mills Model High School in the area.

The deceased's mother Nazmin Begum said Hanif went to the school in the morning. Head teacher of the school Abul Kalam Azad beat him for silly reasons and threw him out of the school by giving him a TC.

Following this, Hanif drank poison after returning home in the evening.

While contacted, accused Abul Kalam Azad denied the allegation.

Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.













