Workshop on public awareness on right to information held in Rajbari

GOALANDA, RAJBARI, Nov 22: A day-long workshop was held in Goalanda Upazila of the district to create public awareness about the Right to Information Act-2009.

Goalanda Upazila Disaster Management and Relief Department organized the programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Monday. Disaster Management and Relief Department Director General Md Atiqul Haque inaugurated the workshop in the morning.

Goalanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mostafa Munshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahabubur Rahman Sheikh, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Asaduzzaman Chowdhury, Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Parveen and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Abu Saeed Mondal, among others, were also present at that time.

Information Commission former secretary Farhad Hossain and Disaster Management Department programmer Prabir Kumar Das gave keynote speech on Right to Information Act and Regulations at the workshop conducted by District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Syed Ashraful Haque.













