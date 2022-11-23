Video
Home Countryside

Commodity prices soar at Kamalganj

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Salauddin Suvo

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 22: Prices of different essential commodities are soaring in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
According to kitchen market sources,  in a week gap, commodities such as rice, soya bean, palm oil, milk, flattened rice, and flour are witnessing the price hike at different bazaars in the upazila.
These items each registered Tk 5-8 price hike per kilogram (kg). All varieties of rice registered Tk 150-200 up per bag.
The sudden price hike has put low-income and middle-income consumers into disarray.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, local consumers said, if the current trend of the price-hike continues, they will have to starve.
Mainly high prices of rice, edible oil, pulse, flour, and flattened rice have got them into hardship mostly.
Besides, mandatory hanging of commodity price list in front of outlets is flouted mostly in the upazila bazaars.
Along with these, all vegetables, fish and meat are also on the rise.
A visit on Saturday to the upazila's Shyambazar, Shahid Nagar and Munsibazar found the grim picture of price hike of essential items. All vegetable items were seen selling at higher prices, compared to previous rates one week back.
Chilli was selling at Tk 60 per kg, tomato at Tk 100-120 per kg, local bottle gourd at Tk 60-70 per piece, papaya at Tk 30-35 per kg, cucumber at Tk 50-60 per kg, long brinjal at Tk 60-65 per kg, lemon at Tk 20-25, per haali (four pieces), cabbage at Tk 50-55 per kg, cauliflower at Tk 50 per kg. These items were selling at lower prices in the last week.
Soya bean is selling at Tk 192 per litre at the retail level higher by Tk 14. Per litre palm oil is selling at Tk 126-146. But mustard oil is selling at usual price.
Sugar is selling at Tk 102 per kg while red lentil at Tk 110. Four and fine flour are selling at higher price of Tk 8-10 per kg.
Onion is selling at Tk 40 per kg. Salt is selling at Tk 3 higher price. Puffed rice and biscuit prices have also gone up.
Day-earner Sadek Mia said, "Prices of rice, pulse and others have increased. I can't think how to run my family. My earning is not covering all costs even meal cost."
Retailer Tuhin Mia said, "We traders have fallen into disarray. Our trading capitals have increased, but profit is limited. Increased wholesale prices have increased retail prices a little."
Assistant Director of the Department of Consumers' Rights-Moulvibazar Md Al Amin said, "We are taking action against those who are selling government-listed items beyond fair prices."


