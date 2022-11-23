

PM's call to move forward amid global crisis



The PM has made a practical and time-befitting call on moving forward amid a series of prevailing challenges.



Most importantly, it is never possible to overcome challenges without enthusiastic participation of all cutting across party lines.



The world is currently passing through a critical period amid an economic and energy crisis, firstly triggered by a pandemic and then a war in Europe. Moreover, growing geo-political tensions have dangerously divided the world while polarising it to the extreme.



Under this ominous reality, a country and especially Bangladesh cannot move forward unless we all unite - foreseeing the possibilities of a looming famine and growing inflation.



For most countries, output is now expected to take even longer to return to its pre-pandemic trend. Most emerging and developing countries are not just grappling with economic fallout triggered by the war, but also scarring effects of the C-19 pandemic. This includes job losses and learning losses-costs borne mostly by women and young people.



And economic recovery yet remains deeply divergent between rich and poor.



However, in order to ease public sufferings the government has already introduced a series of schemes by providing 30 kilograms of rice to elderly and physically disabled people free of cost while 15 kilograms of rice is being given at Tk 15 per KG to 50 lakh people under the low income segment.



TCB cards have also been distributed to some 10 million people, so to enable them to purchase 4 daily kitchen essentials - rice, oil, pulse and sugar at fair price coupled with providing monetary assistance to pandemic hit people in villages. In addition, the much sought after IMF loan has been secured.



Yet more needs to be done, in case the global crisis prolong.

As we much appreciate the PM's call for all to unite at the home front to counter all challenges and move forward - we feel, it is equally important for the international community to ensure global co-operation.



In a world where a war in Europe creates hunger in other continents; where a pandemic can circle the globe in days and reverberate for years; where carbon emissions anywhere mean rising sea levels and global warming everywhere-the threat to our collective prosperity from a breakdown in global cooperation cannot be overstated.



