Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Supporters' unsporting behaviour not desired

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Dear Sir

The whole world is excited surrounding the World Cup in Qatar. It is normal for the fans to cheer for such a big event after 4 years. However, unpleasant incidents are also seen in various parts of the country. Harassment of various kinds, provocative posts and messages on social media have added a new dimension to the conflict. Sport is about enjoyment. A family also has supporters of more than one team. The main joy of the World Cup is to be able to enjoy the sport together. But sometimes the supporters do not hesitate to make fun of the superstar of any team and despise the flag. Incidents like murder also happen. Ugly speech about a team or star player of the team is a reflection of our low mentality.

A minor incident is enough to tarnish the image of any country. Every supporter should enjoy sports, promote and cheer on their favorite team and players in a way that does not spoil the image of the country, create an exciting and unpleasant atmosphere in the society. Therefore, there is only one expectation from all football fans and supporter groups, to enjoy the World Cup football while maintaining a fair and beautiful environment, to preserve the beauty of the Football World Cup.

Sifat Rabbani
Student
Department of Political Science
Jagannath University, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Supporters' unsporting behaviour not desired
Media literacy crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation
Global fall-out of Russia-Ukraine War
Indira Gandhi- still reminisced in India and Bangladesh
KNF in Chattogram Hill Tracts
Food politics: Challenges and transitions
Ensure safety, security  for female expatriate workers
The West is waking up to the Iranian threat - now what?


Latest News
Govt to procure 1.40 lakh metric tones of fertilizer
Germany eye on full 3 points, Japan on making upset
Hosne Ara nominated for upcoming Rangpur City mayoral post
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
Morocco take on Croatia for 1st time in World Cup
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
'Multiple fatalities' in Virginia shooting: Police
40 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Five jail officials transferred over militants escape
Most Read News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
World Cup holders France sink Australia
Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
BNP leader's wife hacked dead, husband severely injured
5 cocktails blasted in Natore, BNP activist detained from spot
Power out, as strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands
Ex-BNP MP Nadim arrested in Rajshahi
Student crushed under bus in city
BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan to create chaos: Hasan
Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia in Group C showdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft