Supporters' unsporting behaviour not desired

Dear Sir



The whole world is excited surrounding the World Cup in Qatar. It is normal for the fans to cheer for such a big event after 4 years. However, unpleasant incidents are also seen in various parts of the country. Harassment of various kinds, provocative posts and messages on social media have added a new dimension to the conflict. Sport is about enjoyment. A family also has supporters of more than one team. The main joy of the World Cup is to be able to enjoy the sport together. But sometimes the supporters do not hesitate to make fun of the superstar of any team and despise the flag. Incidents like murder also happen. Ugly speech about a team or star player of the team is a reflection of our low mentality.



A minor incident is enough to tarnish the image of any country. Every supporter should enjoy sports, promote and cheer on their favorite team and players in a way that does not spoil the image of the country, create an exciting and unpleasant atmosphere in the society. Therefore, there is only one expectation from all football fans and supporter groups, to enjoy the World Cup football while maintaining a fair and beautiful environment, to preserve the beauty of the Football World Cup.



Sifat Rabbani

Student

Department of Political Science

Jagannath University, Dhaka