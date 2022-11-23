

Global fall-out of Russia-Ukraine War



As a reaction, the West immediately increased their supply of "air defence system" to their ally, Ukraine. Such as Germany gave 'IRIS-T air defence system'. Ukraine has also shown visible progress in the battle field by using "aerial attacks" since the war began. Ukraine attacked and sank the Russian flagship "Moskva" in the Black Sea after hitting it with two Neptune missiles in April. The progress instigates US President Biden to send more advanced rocket systems to increase the capacity of Ukraine for more artillery raids in May.



By October, Ukraine started to claim the restoration of control from Russian soldiers one by one, including taken back 1026 kilometres of Kherson. Again, to cut off the transportation of Russia by the Kherson, Ukraine damaged the Antonivka vehicle and rail bridges by using HIMARS rocket artillery.



The joint performance of Ukraine with the help of their allies will not restrain Russia, but rather increase the potential threat of spreading the nature of war. Now, Russia is on the same path in the battle. Along with that, Russia re-expanded its goals to include four regions of Ukraine. The fight is in a severe condition now. There is a widely claimed allegation by the west that Iran is providing their 'kamikaze' drones and missiles (e.g. Shahid missiles) to Russia.



After the targeted explosion at Crimea Bridge on October 8, which is considered the symbol of Putin's pride, Russia is now targeting Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure with missiles and 'kamikaze' drones, which is leaving several regions of the country without power. According to the Ukrainian President, more than 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed since October 10, and over 3000 cruise missiles have been launched against his country.



In this situation, allies of Ukraine promised to give her more advanced air defence systems and missiles. Suppose, the advanced 'Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS)' of the United States is on the way along with 'HIMARS' multiple rocket launchers; France, another power in the EU, is giving the 'Crotale' short-range and low attitude air defence system; the United Kingdom is ready to send their AMRAAM missiles; and other powers are also expressing their military aid confirmation each day.



This massive success was achieved without using soldiers in war directly, but byremote controlling, which obviously promulgated other countries around the globe to produce and develop updated modern aerial attack capacity. Countries like North Korea are investing a large portion of their budget in the production of inter-continental ballistic missiles or drones and testing them frequently as they resemble a threat to others.



Conflict has characterized the history of humankind. The fight between the two brothers "Habil-Kabil" led to the evolution of human civilisation. Each civilisation encountered a novel system of combat.Human history has witnessed a structured defensive system with the emergence of city states and the imperial system. To defend and enlarge their lands, city-states started to maintain regular armed formations.



The development of firearms occurred by the invention of "gun powder" by the Chinese in the 9th Century. Later, it was transmitted to the Middle East and Europe in 13th century. After that, the world has continuously seen the more disastrous evolution of fighting weapons day by day. Firearms, such as a repeating automatic riffle or revolver, or a nuclear bomb, for example.



The deployment of these weapons was common practise of war throughout the centuries. For instance, the American-Spanish war in the 1890s, First World War in 1914-1919, Second World War in 1939-1945, Liberation War of Bangladesh, Vietnam war, US intervention in Afghanistan and lots more. All these wars and others we have been seen in the recent past, the pattern of the battles were mainly dependent military and deployment of the weapons was largely dependent on soldiers.



Except, in August 1945, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were conducted by the United States against Japan. These explosions killed almost two lacs people, which is the only use of nuclear weapons in the world till now. But the scenario it left, which ultimately forced its (nuclear weapon) inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer to say, a quote from Lord Krishna, "Now I am become death, the destroyer of the world" on July 16, 1945.



The world will witness something more innovative in warfare in the future. By taking the pattern of today's warfare, it is more certain that technological development will determine the nature of warfare in future. It will fight not only in battle with ever-smaller drones or robots as human replacements, but also on the digital platform.



The new digital platform warfare will look like offensive cyber war, and most dangerously, militarization of space can occur, satellites attack to blind out opposite's all systems. Another rising but oldest weapon could be the "biological weapon". The blaming game during the Covid-19 period sends a clear message to us that the world is about to face this challenge in a more violent manner.



To dictate the world or overthrow its enemy states will not think twice before targeting civilians. And by spreading a germ or virus that kills or weakens your enemy is the easiest way to take over the state. In the past, when imperialists invented any region and tried to regain its control it was a common technique. The US set that example.



In a more modern technology-centric society, humans will be more devoid of emotions and humanity towards each other. Leaders and authorities will count their success in the numeric digit, human will be a number, not a person. In one word, society will be the prime target in conflict, not the military.Probably in the next five to ten years, states will be in a new phase with a new and more dangerous mode of warfare.



As the world system is anarchic, there is no one who can provide security for them. For this reason, states regularly engaged in war in the past and will in the future also, within different and more modern warfare.



The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka













Russia invaded Ukraine by saying a "special military operation" for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine from the three sides of the country. Primarily, it seemed like the usual military occupation. However, it gradually changed the motive and style of warfare. On March 13, Russia launched 30 cruise missiles at a Ukrainian military base on the Polish border.As a reaction, the West immediately increased their supply of "air defence system" to their ally, Ukraine. Such as Germany gave 'IRIS-T air defence system'. Ukraine has also shown visible progress in the battle field by using "aerial attacks" since the war began. Ukraine attacked and sank the Russian flagship "Moskva" in the Black Sea after hitting it with two Neptune missiles in April. The progress instigates US President Biden to send more advanced rocket systems to increase the capacity of Ukraine for more artillery raids in May.By October, Ukraine started to claim the restoration of control from Russian soldiers one by one, including taken back 1026 kilometres of Kherson. Again, to cut off the transportation of Russia by the Kherson, Ukraine damaged the Antonivka vehicle and rail bridges by using HIMARS rocket artillery.The joint performance of Ukraine with the help of their allies will not restrain Russia, but rather increase the potential threat of spreading the nature of war. Now, Russia is on the same path in the battle. Along with that, Russia re-expanded its goals to include four regions of Ukraine. The fight is in a severe condition now. There is a widely claimed allegation by the west that Iran is providing their 'kamikaze' drones and missiles (e.g. Shahid missiles) to Russia.After the targeted explosion at Crimea Bridge on October 8, which is considered the symbol of Putin's pride, Russia is now targeting Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure with missiles and 'kamikaze' drones, which is leaving several regions of the country without power. According to the Ukrainian President, more than 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed since October 10, and over 3000 cruise missiles have been launched against his country.In this situation, allies of Ukraine promised to give her more advanced air defence systems and missiles. Suppose, the advanced 'Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS)' of the United States is on the way along with 'HIMARS' multiple rocket launchers; France, another power in the EU, is giving the 'Crotale' short-range and low attitude air defence system; the United Kingdom is ready to send their AMRAAM missiles; and other powers are also expressing their military aid confirmation each day.This massive success was achieved without using soldiers in war directly, but byremote controlling, which obviously promulgated other countries around the globe to produce and develop updated modern aerial attack capacity. Countries like North Korea are investing a large portion of their budget in the production of inter-continental ballistic missiles or drones and testing them frequently as they resemble a threat to others.Conflict has characterized the history of humankind. The fight between the two brothers "Habil-Kabil" led to the evolution of human civilisation. Each civilisation encountered a novel system of combat.Human history has witnessed a structured defensive system with the emergence of city states and the imperial system. To defend and enlarge their lands, city-states started to maintain regular armed formations.The development of firearms occurred by the invention of "gun powder" by the Chinese in the 9th Century. Later, it was transmitted to the Middle East and Europe in 13th century. After that, the world has continuously seen the more disastrous evolution of fighting weapons day by day. Firearms, such as a repeating automatic riffle or revolver, or a nuclear bomb, for example.The deployment of these weapons was common practise of war throughout the centuries. For instance, the American-Spanish war in the 1890s, First World War in 1914-1919, Second World War in 1939-1945, Liberation War of Bangladesh, Vietnam war, US intervention in Afghanistan and lots more. All these wars and others we have been seen in the recent past, the pattern of the battles were mainly dependent military and deployment of the weapons was largely dependent on soldiers.Except, in August 1945, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were conducted by the United States against Japan. These explosions killed almost two lacs people, which is the only use of nuclear weapons in the world till now. But the scenario it left, which ultimately forced its (nuclear weapon) inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer to say, a quote from Lord Krishna, "Now I am become death, the destroyer of the world" on July 16, 1945.The world will witness something more innovative in warfare in the future. By taking the pattern of today's warfare, it is more certain that technological development will determine the nature of warfare in future. It will fight not only in battle with ever-smaller drones or robots as human replacements, but also on the digital platform.The new digital platform warfare will look like offensive cyber war, and most dangerously, militarization of space can occur, satellites attack to blind out opposite's all systems. Another rising but oldest weapon could be the "biological weapon". The blaming game during the Covid-19 period sends a clear message to us that the world is about to face this challenge in a more violent manner.To dictate the world or overthrow its enemy states will not think twice before targeting civilians. And by spreading a germ or virus that kills or weakens your enemy is the easiest way to take over the state. In the past, when imperialists invented any region and tried to regain its control it was a common technique. The US set that example.In a more modern technology-centric society, humans will be more devoid of emotions and humanity towards each other. Leaders and authorities will count their success in the numeric digit, human will be a number, not a person. In one word, society will be the prime target in conflict, not the military.Probably in the next five to ten years, states will be in a new phase with a new and more dangerous mode of warfare.As the world system is anarchic, there is no one who can provide security for them. For this reason, states regularly engaged in war in the past and will in the future also, within different and more modern warfare.The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka