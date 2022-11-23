

Indira Gandhi- still reminisced in India and Bangladesh



Her grooming had been exquisite right from childhood. She was extremely fortunate to have Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Pandit Motilal Nehru as father and grandfather. The association of those illustrious figures of undivided India had been instrumental in motivating her to be in the mainstream of our social life.



When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India, young Indu, (as Indira Gandhi was fondly called by her elders), used to accompany him whenever he travelled to length and breadth of her native land as well as to various overseas destinations. This has no doubt motivated her to gain a unique foothold in national and international situations. From her father, Late Indira Gandhi learned the art of punctuality in public governance.



To be more elaborate in this regard, whenever there was a parliament session, she imposed punctuality on all members of parliament. Even when she used to convene meetings with her ministerial colleagues, she was found to be a strict disciplinarian. In the same manner, Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, follows similar principle of the Late former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Thus in the subsequent paragraph of this piece, it is my earnest task to analyse why Indira Gandhi is still reminisced in India and Bangladesh.



Indira Gandhi- still reminisced in India and Bangladesh:

Indira Gandhi, having departed for eternal peace a long time back, is still reminisced about in India and Bangladesh. She was such a dynamic personality throughout her public life, which has created an indelible impact on the citizen's minds in India, Bangladesh plus the rest of the globe. This kind of personality is now more or less missing in modern governance. Her style of diction and presentation had been so penetrative, which cannot be forgotten in today's circumstances.



Though she was a hard-core public figure pure at heart, she was so well versed in all subjects that enamoured her as a prolific public figure. I had the pleasure of witnessing this icon from close quarters, but what impressed me about the late former Prime Minister of India, was her dynamism and physical fitness as well as being well-knit in front of the citizens of India plus the rest of the globe. She used to revere Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in high esteem. Bangladesh still has deep respect for her, though not publicly, but among the intelligentsia of that nation. A road has been named in her memory named Indira Sarani. It was on July 25, 2011 government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh honoured her posthumously with 'Bangladesh Swadhinata Sanmanona'. An honour no doubt. An expression of gratitude by Bangladesh. Also within the precincts of the parliament of Bangladesh (Jatiyo Sangshad), a statue in her memory has been erected.



Achievements by Indira Gandhi in India:

Indira Gandhi during her tenure as Prime Minister of India had multiple achievements to her credit. Among all some of the major ones are stated as- Facilitating Green Revolution, Nationalising 14 private sector banks, Spearheading the Independence of Bangladesh, Initiating Shimla Agreement, Motivating Indian space scientists to go to space, Motivating the flourishing of art and culture, Encouraging operation Blue Star, Facilitating foreign policy.



Evaluation of the common citizens of India:



Whenever we start evaluating Indira Gandhi, we first of all reminisce her art of punctuality. Apart from punctuality in her parliamentary governance, she was always punctual in attendance of any social and cultural gathering wherever she was invited. Till date, citizens of India, dearly reminisce this intrinsic quality of her. Now punctuality in Indian parliamentary governance is more or less missing. Though the current Prime Minister tries his level best, but his resources are limited. Anyhow good numbers of citizens still follow this path of Late Indira Gandhi. Apart from the above, her relationship with global leaders was unique. This feeling she had till her last breath.



Books written by Indira Gandhi: My Truth,On peoples and problems, Eternal India, Safeguarding environment , Of man and his environment, Indira Gandhi-letters to a personal friend



Summing up my above views about Indira Gandhi, one point becomes crystal clear in our mind and heart that she will always remain vivid. As per dynamism and punctuality is concerned, late former Prime Minister will remain a glaring example to Indian and global citizens.



Sujayendra Das, Senior writer, India













