Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 3:01 PM
Food politics: Challenges and transitions

Published : Wednesday, 23 November, 2022
MD AZGAR ALI

At the outset, in this article, our concern is with man and his food and what he eats in his daily life. History proves that geography is reflected in food; People remember the food, where it is produced. Therefore, people want to know the climate, local flora, fauna, religion, taboos, war, victory-defeat, attack etc. If they like, they also trade goods through inter-relationships according to their needs. Again incidentally we get the answer "Who?" Question: Who farms, who trades, who eats, who profits etc.

Food can be closely linked to the sense of security and dignity of individuals and nations. It is associated with numerous incidents where it carries a lot of emotion, joy, confidence and its lack compared to demand and supply chain failure can lead to political violence and widespread unrest by the common people of the country.

Over the ages, defeating the enemy by applying food politics was considered as one of the weapons of war strategy. There are many incidents in the pages of the history of the disgusting attempts of food. And if the war were to be fought between the food producers and their allies, it would undoubtedly match as a simple arithmetical figure.

Just before the outbreak of the French Revolution in the spring of 1775, the French Empire faced an ongoing riot known as the 'Flour' War, due to skyrocketing flour prices and new government trade policies. Britain and France were allies in the First World War and gained enormous wealth from the colonies of both. Knowing this, the Allied Powers prolonged the war.

Moreover, since the French and British fleet blockaded Germany by sea, it was not possible for Germany to import food from the outside world. Besides, food politics examines and explains the most important issues in today's global food landscape, including international food prices, famine, chronic hunger, Malthusian theories of food production and population growth, international food aid, farm management, subsidies and trade. None of us appreciate being lied to by other people and the more we learn about food the more we realize just how badly we've been misled by so-called politicians and food marketers. No doubt, public policy and politics dictate what we should eat and drink. In this case, we are often being encouraged as a geopolitics critic.

For various reasons, companies lobby politicians to favour food products from countries in political circles rather than countries of choice, or simply for business interests, where food is considered a tool of politics. That is, politics and food are tied together.

Skyrocketing food price increases seem to be the focus of many people's attention, and while there is no real consensus on what we should do about it, business behaviour is certainly on the radar screen. Food is indeed a political issue.

Everyone has to eat to survive, but there's also a fundamental side to the fight between the eat less and eat more camps. We eat what we need to eat. The mentality of eating less has emerged in society as food politics, which has been discussed and criticized in excess, which affects each and every one of us. Food politics is eye-opening, though not always fun to read--considering the subject, it takes less of a stance than you might think. Although its essential content is how food is produced and distributed is a much more sensitive issue. Be that as it may, food is indeed very political. As compared to the people of other countries in the world who eat rice, the people of Bangladesh eat twice as much rice, so there is a shortage of rice.

Commenting on the issue of eating less or more rice has also been made fun of by many people on social media. However, there is no doubt that we have a reputation as rice-eating people and it is not unfounded. Each person in Bangladesh consumes 135 kg of rice per year, respectively India 72 kg, China 100 kg, Philippines 133, Indonesia 103 and Sri Lanka 115 kg. Global food production and marketing systems are challenged by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Along with this, there is a fear of food crisis all over the world due to the increase in the price and supply of essential materials including fertilizers and fuel. FAO has assessed that 45 countries worldwide require external assistance for food, including 33 in Africa, 9 in Asia, 2 in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 1 in Europe.

If the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world continue, the challenge for 2023 will be to guarantee greater access to existing food supplies, and sufficient food production by 2024. So far, 25 countries have stopped exporting various types of food products, giving priority to meet their own needs. Some countries have also imposed various restrictions.

In this dire situation of possible global food shortage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly appealed to the countrymen to increase food production and ensure that no land (one inch of land) is left fallow to maintain food security in the country.

It is evident from the statistics that if the initiative to cultivate food grains, vegetables, pulses, oilseeds, and fruits is taken in this country, which is burdened with excess population compared to its size, it will help in increasing the food production of the country at least to some extent. Bangladesh is said to be self-sufficient in food but in reality the country is not self-sufficient in food. It imports rice, which is not unusual. But still, the demand remains.

Now is the time to focus on objective and accurate statistics. However, if there is correct information and statistics on the food grain production sector, knowing where there are lumps, and what kind of planning and action needs to be taken, the problem can be solved easily with practical steps.

Finally, yet importantly, we need to eat to survive, but the challenge is to eat better. The entire nation is eagerly awaiting the subtle message of hope that we no longer have to worry about food imports. All of us living in Bangladesh are focused on increasing food production and preventing food waste because food is the source of nutrition.

The writer is a researcher and columnist


