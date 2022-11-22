Video
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022
Five cops suspended

Convicts Escape

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Convicts' Escape Due to their negligence in duty, five police officials have been suspended in the incident of two death row convicts fleeing from a Dhaka court premises on Sunday.At a press briefing in Dhaka held on Monday,
DMP Detective Branch's Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid confirmed that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) suspended the officers for their negligence in duty.
The suspended officers are - Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court Jail's Inspector Matiur Rahman, Jail in Charge (Sub Inspector) Nahidur Rahman Bhuiyan, Assistant Town Sub Inspector Mohiuddin Pal, Constables Sharif Hasan and Abdus Sattar.
Of those, Court Jail's Inspector Matiur Rahman and Jail in Charge Nahidur Rahman Bhuiyan were responsible for taking the two convicts to jail including Police's Assistant TSI Mohiuddin Pal and Constables Sharif Hasan and Abdus Sattar, Harun informed.
Besides, the DMP authority has filed case against 20 persons over death row militants fleeing from the court.
According to police, the incident took place around 12:45pm when 12 accused were being taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dhaka. The 10 other accused have been remanded for 10 days.
The two convicts who fled - Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, 24, and Abu Siddiq Sohel, 34, - were among eight militants of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam sentenced to death in February last year for murdering Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015.



